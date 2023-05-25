Head to Head Comparison: UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) & BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -43.89% -142.71% -16.89% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

BigCommerce has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -1.79, meaning that its share price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

72.4% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BigCommerce and UMeWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $279.08 million 2.11 -$139.92 million ($1.70) -4.65 UMeWorld N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

UMeWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BigCommerce.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BigCommerce and UMeWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 0 8 4 0 2.33 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

BigCommerce currently has a consensus target price of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 75.63%. Given BigCommerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Summary

BigCommerce beats UMeWorld on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About UMeWorld

(Get Rating)

UMeWorld Ltd. is a health and wellness company, which engages in the sales and marketing of DAG (Diacylglycerol) cooking oils and nutritional supplements. Its principal product is DAGola DAG Cooking and Salad Oil which is clinically shown to help in the fight against body fat and promotes lowering of serum triglycerides and uric acid levels. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

