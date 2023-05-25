Contrasting Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get California Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 27.95% 26.53% 12.17% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of California Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

California Resources has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares California Resources and Carbon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $3.53 billion 0.81 $524.00 million $13.19 3.05 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for California Resources and Carbon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 7 0 3.00 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources presently has a consensus target price of $55.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.54%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Summary

California Resources beats Carbon Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in approximately 1.9 million net mineral acres with proved reserves totaled an estimated 480 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility and the grid. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

About Carbon Energy

(Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.