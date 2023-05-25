Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Raised to $17.80

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $15.20 to $17.80 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s current price.

VIPS has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura Instinet raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nomura raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $16.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

