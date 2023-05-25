Palantir Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 418,306 call options on the company. This is an increase of 131% compared to the average daily volume of 181,200 call options.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.08, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.85.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,327. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 896,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 247,623 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,206,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 333.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 764,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 587,883 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.