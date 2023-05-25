Traders Purchase High Volume of Asana Call Options (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,222 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 122% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,968 call options.

Asana Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.33. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.13 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 159.46%. Analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Asana

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $69,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $69,588.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 603,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Asana by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.84.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.