Traders Purchase High Volume of Asana Call Options (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,222 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 122% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,968 call options.
Asana Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.33. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $29.51.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.13 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 159.46%. Analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Asana
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Asana by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.84.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.