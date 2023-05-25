Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 22,946 call options on the company. This is an increase of 44% compared to the average daily volume of 15,951 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.16.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $679.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $698.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

