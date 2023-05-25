Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,414 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 92% compared to the average daily volume of 1,258 put options.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413 in the last 90 days. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $32.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

