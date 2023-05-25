Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BlueLinx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.38. The consensus estimate for BlueLinx’s current full-year earnings is $12.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their price target on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BlueLinx Stock Down 1.8 %

BXC opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $93.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $749.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.85.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.85. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $847.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

(Get Rating)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.