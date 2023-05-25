KeyCorp Weighs in on NVIDIA Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $305.38 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $318.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $755.24 billion, a PE ratio of 175.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,584 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,510. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

