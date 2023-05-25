Andrew Croft Sells 115 Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) insider Andrew Croft sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,151 ($14.32), for a total value of £1,323.65 ($1,646.33).

Andrew Croft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Andrew Croft sold 15,346 shares of St. James’s Place stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.63), for a total transaction of £180,468.96 ($224,463.88).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,106 ($13.76) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,177.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,515.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. St. James’s Place plc has a 1-year low of GBX 904.60 ($11.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,310 ($16.29).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.19 ($0.46) per share. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.59. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 7,260.27%.

STJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,340 ($16.67) to GBX 1,460 ($18.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($19.53) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.79) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of St. James’s Place to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,390 ($17.29) to GBX 1,400 ($17.41) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.17) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,392.78 ($17.32).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

