Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) & Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Head to Head Analysis

Syros Pharmaceuticals and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals $12.37 million 6.58 -$94.65 million ($9.63) -0.41 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $1.14 billion 20.25 -$1.13 billion ($8.69) -21.39

Profitability

Syros Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals -485.12% -118.11% -54.16% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -93.13% -1,287.80% -30.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Syros Pharmaceuticals and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 6 15 0 2.71

Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 298.73%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $247.20, indicating a potential upside of 32.96%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.8% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Syros Pharmaceuticals beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R. Schimmel, and Phillip A. Sharp on June 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

