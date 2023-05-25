Hibbett (HIBB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter. Hibbett has set its FY 2023 guidance at $9.50-$10.00 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hibbett to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $45.32 on Thursday. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $577.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.41.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Insider Activity at Hibbett

In related news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hibbett news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300 over the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.