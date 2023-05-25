Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) vs. Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Financial Analysis

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) and Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Embark Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International 11.18% 22.60% 11.95% Embark Technology N/A -91.32% -78.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Embark Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $17.76 million 1.20 $450,000.00 $0.02 6.25 Embark Technology N/A N/A -$103.16 million ($7.73) -0.39

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Embark Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology. Embark Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embark Technology has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grown Rogue International and Embark Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A Embark Technology 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats Embark Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Medford, OR.

About Embark Technology

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

