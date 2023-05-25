Ulta Beauty, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $7.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $7.31 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.27 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.71.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $481.43 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $337.08 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $522.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

