Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,403,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,073,000.

Nextracker Stock Performance

About Nextracker

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT opened at $38.46 on Friday. Nextracker has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.84.

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

