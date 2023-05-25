Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Pagaya Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $768.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 7.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. Analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

