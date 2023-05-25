Brokerages Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target at $29.78

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IGMS. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IGMS opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $498.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.23. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.34. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 74.30% and a negative net margin of 14,363.10%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $33,114.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,789 shares in the company, valued at $539,217.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after buying an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

