Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of C$260.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$259.00 million.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.9 %
LB opened at C$30.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.96. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$28.23 and a twelve month high of C$43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
