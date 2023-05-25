NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Raymond James raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

