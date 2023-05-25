Research Analysts Set Expectations for Deere & Company’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Deere & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $31.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2023 earnings at $31.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $34.46 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DE has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

Shares of DE stock opened at $354.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.04. The company has a market cap of $104.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after buying an additional 381,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

