William Blair Weighs in on Krystal Biotech, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Krystal Biotech in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($1.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.26). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($5.85) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $123.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total value of $2,726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total value of $2,726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,428 shares of company stock valued at $17,965,513. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

