Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$91.79 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$91.79.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

CNQ stock opened at C$77.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$58.75 and a twelve month high of C$87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.48.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.46 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.9854922 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total value of C$400,010.00. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

