MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $10.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYTE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $349.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 1.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.