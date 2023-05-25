Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $59.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. 500.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $35.57 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,653 shares of company stock worth $2,814,852. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

