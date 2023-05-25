Brokerages Set H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target at $60.60

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTHT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in H World Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 59,968 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in H World Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in H World Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in H World Group in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in H World Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 42,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $37.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. H World Group has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. H World Group had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.11 million. Research analysts forecast that H World Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands are composed of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

