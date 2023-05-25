Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) PT at $34.95

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,610.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $280,235.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $158,116. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

NOVA stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

