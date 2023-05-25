Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Receives $49.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

PSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Down 0.5 %

PSN stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. Parsons has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Parsons by 45.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after acquiring an additional 216,326 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parsons

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.