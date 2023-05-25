Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 1,000,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,795,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,538,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,795,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,538,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $100,150.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,604,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,104,123 shares of company stock valued at $121,874,516. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flywire Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 245.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 103,812 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flywire by 58.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flywire by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $30.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72. Flywire has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -101.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

