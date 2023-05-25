Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Target Price at C$73.31

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$73.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

SLF opened at C$65.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$69.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.80%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

