Analysts Set Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Target Price at $6.35

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Activity at Gossamer Bio

In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 440,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,495,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,322.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 440,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,170.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,495,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,322.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,990 shares in the company, valued at $128,509.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,683 shares of company stock valued at $802,713. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 5.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $561,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,512.2% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,198,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $20,929,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.20. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

