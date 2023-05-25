Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 553.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 553.56 ($6.89).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Redrow from GBX 644 ($8.01) to GBX 650 ($8.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.03) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.77) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.59) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 440 ($5.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 497.80 ($6.19) on Monday. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.34). The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 905.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 493.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 489.02.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond bought 4,010 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £19,809.40 ($24,638.56). Insiders own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

