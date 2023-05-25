Analysts Set Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Target Price at $2,968.33

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,968.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STRNY. Investec downgraded Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($34.20) to GBX 2,825 ($35.14) in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 3,280 ($40.80) to GBX 3,400 ($42.29) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Severn Trent Trading Down 2.3 %

STRNY stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $38.46.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

