Barclays Lowers Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) Price Target to GBX 130

Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.99) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Alphawave IP Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AWEVF opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43. Alphawave IP Group has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $2.42.
