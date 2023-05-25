Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.51. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $353.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.90.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,038.84% and a negative net margin of 1,021.14%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 274.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 421,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 308,966 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, optimization, and production of novel stereopure oligonucleotides. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

