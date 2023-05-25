Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

KRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of KRG stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

