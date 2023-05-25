Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s previous close.

IVT has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.34. InvenTrust Properties has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

