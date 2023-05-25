SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SITC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

