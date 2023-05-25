SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SITC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.
SITE Centers Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.
