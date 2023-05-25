Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average is $79.02.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,476,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $3,345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,766 shares in the company, valued at $69,476,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,078 shares of company stock worth $11,139,948. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

