Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECOGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95.

Insider Transactions at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 58,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.