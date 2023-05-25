Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $35.90. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.95.

In related news, Director Leslie T. Chao bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,530.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 58,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

