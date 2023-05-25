Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,294,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,198,000 after purchasing an additional 713,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,103,000 after purchasing an additional 366,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,552,000 after purchasing an additional 134,483 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 42.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,435,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,884,000 after purchasing an additional 76,881 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

