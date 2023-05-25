Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 150.63% from the stock’s current price.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $6.52.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Organogenesis had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $115.52 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,223,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,591,665.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Organogenesis by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,356 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 1,086.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 943,875 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Organogenesis by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 902,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Organogenesis by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,363,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 874,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.