AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Lowered to $2,840.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s current price.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,683.56.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,423.62 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,882.18 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,574.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,499.42. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 127.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 241,813.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 304,685 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.