Bank of America Lowers BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $85.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BJ. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $53.86 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total value of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 834,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,395,000 after purchasing an additional 88,195 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 231.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

