Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PARR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 108.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $535,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $59,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,851.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.