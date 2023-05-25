StockNews.com Upgrades Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to “Sell”

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GPRE. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $26.33 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 111,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,480,369.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,369.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,641 shares of company stock worth $3,773,270. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,259 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter worth $29,772,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Green Plains by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,507,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,695,000 after purchasing an additional 781,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in Green Plains by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,834,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,844,000 after purchasing an additional 610,079 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

