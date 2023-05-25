Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 0.2 %

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.79. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.82. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 129.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 27.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Teekay Tankers by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.