Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.2 %
QSR opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International
In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.