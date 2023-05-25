Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

QSR opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

