Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NLY. Argus downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 2.8 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,671,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,230,000 after purchasing an additional 412,519 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,976.7% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 272,591 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 42,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

