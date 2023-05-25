OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.98.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 334,849 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

