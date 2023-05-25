OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
OncoSec Medical Price Performance
Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.98.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical
About OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.