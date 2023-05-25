Otis Worldwide Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,685 put options on the company. This is an increase of 510% compared to the average volume of 1,424 put options.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

